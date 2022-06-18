United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Lowered to $28.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.78.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.05. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.16%.

In related news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $51,247.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,299.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $826,080.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,875 shares in the company, valued at $7,965,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,644 shares of company stock worth $4,613,327. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.