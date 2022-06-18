United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Declares Dividend of $0.68

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6811 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $980.00.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

