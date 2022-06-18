United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Declares Dividend of $0.68

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2022

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6811 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $980.00.

About United Utilities Group (Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

