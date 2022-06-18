Unitrade Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (TRADE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Unitrade has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unitrade has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $69,830.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitrade Coin Profile

TRADE is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,673,817 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

