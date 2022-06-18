US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $42.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CL King upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $28.52 on Friday. US Foods has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in US Foods by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,909,000 after buying an additional 13,406,300 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,755 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 2,920.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,209,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,801,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

