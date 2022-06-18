USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Insider Brent Neidig Sells 1,400 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $99,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,727.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:USNA opened at $70.54 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.84.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

USNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

