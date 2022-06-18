USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Position Raised by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 858,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,275 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.10% of USD Partners worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in USD Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in USD Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in USD Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in USD Partners by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get USD Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on USDP. TheStreet raised USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered USD Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th.

Shares of USD Partners stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. USD Partners LP has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $174.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. USD Partners had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USD Partners LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 60.49%.

USD Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.