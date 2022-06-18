Vai Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, Vai has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $57.31 million and $1.53 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005370 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

