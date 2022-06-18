Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Short Interest Down 21.0% in May

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 15th total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of VLO stock opened at $112.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.