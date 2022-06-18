Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Up 7.2%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.74. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.
The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
