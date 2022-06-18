Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Up 7.2%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.74. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Valneva SE will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valneva during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

