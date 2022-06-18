Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,367,000 after buying an additional 533,829 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,987,000. VPR Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,235,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after buying an additional 296,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

