Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 9.0% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $20,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
NYSEARCA VEU opened at $49.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
