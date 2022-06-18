Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 8.4% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,742,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $217.31 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

