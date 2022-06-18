Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (VYMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 on June 24th

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.117 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.53. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $71.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYMI. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 242.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,800,000 after purchasing an additional 276,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,921,000 after acquiring an additional 218,058 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 127.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after acquiring an additional 134,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after acquiring an additional 72,967 shares in the last quarter.

