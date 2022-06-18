Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 225,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $147.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

