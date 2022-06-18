Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.95. 7,080,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,317,124. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.