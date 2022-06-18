Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,616 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $223.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.56.

