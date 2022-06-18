Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (NYSEARCA:VFVA) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (NYSEARCA:VFVA – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.55 and last traded at $91.07. 173,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 57,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.61.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.91.

