VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.61

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $0.65. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 3,048,897 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.31.

VBI Vaccines ( NASDAQ:VBIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 16,087.72%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 31.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,216,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,698 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,718,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,153,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 818,173 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,571.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 601,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 565,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,741,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 535,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

