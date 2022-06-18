Veil (VEIL) Market Cap Reaches $240,952.73

Veil (VEIL) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $240,952.73 and approximately $527.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,656.28 or 1.00094652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00032144 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00218997 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00113086 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00150631 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00047266 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

