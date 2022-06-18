Veil (VEIL) One Day Volume Hits $429.00

Veil (VEIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, Veil has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $266,064.66 and $429.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,314.56 or 1.00020306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00030885 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00215196 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00111735 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00074322 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00154645 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

