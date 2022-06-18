Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Insider David S. Hall Sells 500,000 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) insider David S. Hall sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,972,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,565,937.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VLDR stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $264.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the first quarter worth about $9,148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth about $5,037,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 588.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,583,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 950,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLDR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

