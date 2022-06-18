VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRMEW) Trading 2.6% Higher

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRMEW – Get Rating) traded up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.76.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.