Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 238,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE VRTV traded down $5.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.06. 309,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,124. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.97.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Veritiv will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Veritiv by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,965,000 after buying an additional 60,800 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $954,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

