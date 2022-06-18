Viberate (VIB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $163,717.00

Viberate (VIB) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Viberate has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $163,717.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viberate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004894 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,442.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00118982 BTC.

Viberate Profile

VIB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,995,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viberate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viberate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.