Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.30

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.30 and last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 5559 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CJS Securities cut Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.95.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 355.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after acquiring an additional 976,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Vicor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after buying an additional 563,884 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,762,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,076,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vicor by 304.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after buying an additional 131,114 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

