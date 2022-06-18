Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 321,002 shares of company stock worth $10,386,857 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.93. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $35.85.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.24%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

