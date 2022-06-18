Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $40.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VNOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.13.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 2.07. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 321,002 shares of company stock worth $10,386,857 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

