Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.51

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 64355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
About Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
