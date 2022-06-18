Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.51

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 64355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,191,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,562,000 after purchasing an additional 191,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,152,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 121,911 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,890,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,080,000 after purchasing an additional 259,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,762,000 after purchasing an additional 158,038 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,328,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
About Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
