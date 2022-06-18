VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:VOC opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.46. VOC Energy Trust has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.21% and a return on equity of 75.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.92%. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50,348 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

