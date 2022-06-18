VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.10. VolitionRx shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 61,965 shares.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $109.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 100.42% and a negative net margin of 28,471.43%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other VolitionRx news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $36,924.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VolitionRx by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,283,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after buying an additional 240,569 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 834.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

