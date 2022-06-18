Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day moving average of $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

