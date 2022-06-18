Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Reaches $32.03 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $32.03 million and $960,704.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00078817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016251 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00055371 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00245710 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008002 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

