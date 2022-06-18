Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.21

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 9806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth $174,040,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,968 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at about $87,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 597.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.