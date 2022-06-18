Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $845.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

