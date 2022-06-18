Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $166.10

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$166.10 and traded as low as C$148.17. Waste Connections shares last traded at C$148.70, with a volume of 288,779 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on WCN. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating and set a C$135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.86.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$165.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$165.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.296 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

About Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.