Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.05

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 4450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Waterloo Brewing from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.61 million and a P/E ratio of 29.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.15.

Waterloo Brewing ( TSE:WBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Waterloo Brewing Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile (TSE:WBR)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

