Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Short Interest Update

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,300 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 496,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $117.03 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total transaction of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,730.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

