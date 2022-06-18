Waves Enterprise Hits One Day Volume of $410,598.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $410,598.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $697.44 or 0.03843245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005503 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00127672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00099221 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

