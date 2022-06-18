WaykiChain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $687,147.00 (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $13.02 million and approximately $687,147.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

