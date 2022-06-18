WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 58,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,788. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.25. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.