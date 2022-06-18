WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 588,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,970. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $55.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.16.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

