Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $82.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.85.

NYSE:CLR opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.71. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,023,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,443,000 after acquiring an additional 410,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after buying an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after buying an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

