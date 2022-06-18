Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.
Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.53, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Welltower (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
