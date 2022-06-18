Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Welltower has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.53, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.