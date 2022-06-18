WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.76

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.76 and last traded at $40.90, with a volume of 33165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WRK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get WestRock alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 634.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.