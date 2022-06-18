Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.99.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

NYSE:UP opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 250,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience (Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.