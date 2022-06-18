WhiteCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.55 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $51.88 million and $1.55 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022879 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00013220 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000925 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

