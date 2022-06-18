Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 841 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $234.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

