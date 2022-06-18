Winfield Associates Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after acquiring an additional 135,218 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 595,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,087,000 after acquiring an additional 186,245 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 72,306 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,269,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period.

STIP stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.68. 2,044,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,416. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $107.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.67.

