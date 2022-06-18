Winfield Associates Inc. Has $2.97 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Winfield Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises about 1.1% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.
ANET traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,062. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.07.
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,913,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,308 shares of company stock worth $58,523,220 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.08.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
