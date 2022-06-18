Winfield Associates Inc. Has $2.97 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Winfield Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises about 1.1% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

ANET traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,687,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,062. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $148.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.07.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,913,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,321.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,308 shares of company stock worth $58,523,220 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $144.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.08.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

